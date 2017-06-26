Jennifer Lopez Can't Stop Showing Off Her Toned Midriff

Jennifer Lopez simply can't stop, won't stop showing off her abs—and we're not complaining.

Just days after shutting down photoshop accusations over a flawless albeit slightly blurry midriff-flaunting selfie she shared on Instagram, the ageless Latina star dispelled the rumors on Sunday when she stepped out with beau, Alex Rodriguez, in another tummy-baring ensemble.

The lovebirds, who took their romance to the Hamptons for a weekend getaway, looked completely smitten as they walked hand-in-hand through the streets of the East Coast hot spot.

Channeling her casual "Jenny from the Block" alter-ego, the hitmaker stepped out in a cropped white knit sweater and a pair of Mother distressed jeans that gifted fans a look at her hard-won hourglass figure, proving that she has nothing to hide.

The mom of two made sure she was comfortable for the walk with her love, as she accessorized with simple white kicks and oversized silver hoop earrings. She tossed her caramel locks back into a messy yet unapologetically chic ballerina bun.

Her pro athlete boyfriend, who was spotted gazing at Lopez and sweetly holding her hand, also went casual in a light gray T-shirt, dark wash jeans, navy sneakers, and a pair of black sunglasses.

This sizzling ensemble proves that the "Aint Your Mama" star officially has the last word!