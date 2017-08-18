Jennifer Lopez's Throwback of Her "Coconuts" Is So Cute It Hurts

X
Shop This Post
by: Isabel Jones
August 18, 2017 @ 3:00 PM

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s twins, Emme and Max, are growing up too fast! They turned 9 in February, but it feels like just yesterday that J.Lo announced her pregnancy.

Well, we’re not the only ones feeling a little nostalgic. On Thursday, Jenny from the Block took to Instagram to post the ultimate throwback photo (circa 2009-ish). In the sweet snap, Lopez cradles her babies, one in each arm (there are some serious lifestyle perks to being crazy fit). Emme clings to her mom’s left side while wearing a pink dress and using a matching pacifier; Max, clad in a blue polo and cargo shorts on Lopez’s right, has defiantly removed his pacifier and looks ready to start a fight (just kidding—but he does look a little peeved).

“#TBT Used to love carrying them both at once,” Jen captioned the retro pic. Lopez also added a series of hashtags to the post, revealing the adorable nickname she has for her children: “#twinmom #mycoconuts #mylifeinmyhands #toobignow #istilltrysometimes #LOVE #forevermybabies.” Her coconuts! Have you ever heard anything so adorable in your life?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BX6IowXFbq9/?taken-by=jlo

RELATED: Like You, J.Lo Loves Cardigans and Starbucks

Here’s to more throwback 'grams of J.Lo and her coconuts!

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top