J.Lo's Thigh-High Slit Is Not for the Faint of Heart

March 21, 2017 @ 10:00 AM
BY: Lara Walsh

It's Jennifer Lopez's world of dance, and we're just living in it.

The Latin star is in the midst of press rounds to promote her new dance competition series, World of Dance, and her daring look at the NBC Universal press day in Los Angeles on Monday was a showstopper.

Ensuring all eyes were firmly locked on her in a svelte Elie Saab creation, J.Lo flaunted her toned curves in a plunging neckline and a sky-high thigh slit. The black sleeveless number cinched in the star's waist with a black buckle belt and metallic beaded embellishments while showing off her endless gams in a midi-length skirt that dramatically opened in the front.

The "Ain't Your Mama" hitmaker struck a diva pose as she topped off her slinky LBD in classic black Christian Louboutin pointed pumps, stacks of gold bracelets from Ippolita jewelry, and a seriously sultry beauty look consisting of sleek locks and a winged out smoky eye.

Camera ready... 📽🎥📸 #worldofdance #may8th #dontmissout #NBC

#worldofdance #may8th #NBC

The mom-of-two posed alongside co-host and dancer Jenna Dewan Tatum, who brought some va-va-voom to the event in a flirty red number featuring a peekaboo midriff cutout and a matching crimson pout.

So much love for you @jlo ❤#worldofdance

We're definitely giving these stunning ensembles a 10! World of Dance premieres on May 8 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

