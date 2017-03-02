Try Not to Get Choked Up Watching Jennifer Lopez Talk About Her Kids

Singer, dancer, actress, and all-around powerhouse Jennifer Lopez stopped by the Today show on Thursday, sitting down with Savannah Guthrie to talk her many upcoming projects, including the return of her hit TV show, Shades of Blue. Plus, she dished on her mom life, and why she's so grateful for her twins, Emme and Max.

"Your calendar must be insane," said Guthrie. "I take it one day at a time, me and the kids we're like gypsies, traveling all the time," she revealed of her nomadic lifestyle. "I feel really lucky. I've been in the business for a long time ... feeling the people and the audience, it's such a great feeling."

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Stops by the Today Show

Lopez's twins recently turned 9, and of course, the actress gave them a huge shoutout on Instagram to celebrate the big day.

"They just made my life so much better ... I'm just forever grateful," she told Guthrie, visibly emotional. "I didn't have kids until later. I almost thought that it wasn't going to happen for me. So I'm very aware that I was blessed with that and it could have been something different. So I don't take it for granted."

The 47-year-old mom has more than a few projects on her schedule right now, along with the Shades of Blue press tour: a Spanish album, her ongoing Las Vegas residency, and the musical TV movie Bye Bye Birdie, which will air later this year. "I love what I do and I feel very fortunate to have been doing it for so long ... and to keep trying to be better, not just as a performer and an actress and a singer, but as a person [too]."

Watch the full video above to hear more on what's next for the Shades of Blue actress and her character on the show, Harlee Santos.