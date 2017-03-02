Try Not to Get Choked Up Watching Jennifer Lopez Talk About Her Kids

March 2, 2017 @ 11:45 AM
by: Jane Asher

Singer, dancer, actress, and all-around powerhouse Jennifer Lopez stopped by the Today show on Thursday, sitting down with Savannah Guthrie to talk her many upcoming projects, including the return of her hit TV show, Shades of Blue. Plus, she dished on her mom life, and why she's so grateful for her twins, Emme and Max.

"Your calendar must be insane," said Guthrie. "I take it one day at a time, me and the kids we're like gypsies, traveling all the time," she revealed of her nomadic lifestyle. "I feel really lucky. I've been in the business for a long time ... feeling the people and the audience, it's such a great feeling."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wvFHj6P7RIM

Lopez's twins recently turned 9, and of course, the actress gave them a huge shoutout on Instagram to celebrate the big day.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ1GUftAWC6/?taken-by=jlo

Emme and Maximilian...I cant believe its 9 years ago today that God entrusted me with the biggest blessings of my life... he finally sent me my beautiful twins, my babies, my love and life in two lil human beings. I immediately felt bonded, protective, overwhelmed with emotion and like the luckiest woman on this earth. And Ive felt that way everyday since. You make me proud every single moment of every single day! You are two shining lights that make this world a better more beautiful place for me and everyone who is lucky enough to know you...Thank you Lord for choosing me to be Max and Emme's mom. The word LOVE is not enough for how my heart and soul feel when I think of you... Happy Happy Birthday my lil coconuts!!! Mama loves you so damn much!!! 💗💙

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

"They just made my life so much better ... I'm just forever grateful," she told Guthrie, visibly emotional. "I didn't have kids until later. I almost thought that it wasn't going to happen for me. So I'm very aware that I was blessed with that and it could have been something different. So I don't take it for granted."

The 47-year-old mom has more than a few projects on her schedule right now, along with the Shades of Blue press tour: a Spanish album, her ongoing Las Vegas residency, and the musical TV movie Bye Bye Birdie, which will air later this year. "I love what I do and I feel very fortunate to have been doing it for so long ... and to keep trying to be better, not just as a performer and an actress and a singer, but as a person [too]."

Watch the full video above to hear more on what's next for the Shades of Blue actress and her character on the show, Harlee Santos.

