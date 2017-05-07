J.Lo Gets Adorably Shy When Quizzed About A-Rod

She had to see this question coming! When James Corden obviously asked Jennifer Lopez about her budding relationship with Alex Rodriguez during her time on her epically eventful episode of The Late Late Show last week, the actress was surprisingly bashful.

Corden had a smooth segue into the topic, asking J.Lo if she'd been spending much time in Miami lately. The Shades of Blue star immediately knew where the conversation was going, and her nervous laugh is too cute! After a bit of prodding, Lopez did admit that, yes, she's been spending time in Miami, and yes, it's because she's dating the former pro baseball player.

"He's the best," Lopez told Corden. "Honestly, he's a great guy. He's fun. He's awesome."

The Late Late Show host also wanted to know who asked who on the first date, and J.Lo admitted she was the one who broke the ice.

"I just tapped him on the shoulder and said, 'Hi,' that was it," she said.

Her bashful demeanor makes the interview that much more endearing. Watch the clip here:

Special thanks to Corden for getting the scoop on one of our favorite new couples!