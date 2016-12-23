Dec 23, 2016 @ 4:15 PM
Jennifer Lopez's Most Envy-Inducing Street Style Looks
1. Dec. 22, 2016
The singer stepped out in Beverly Hills on Thursday in casual dress and a set of monogrammed Timberland boots ($170; shop.nordstrom.com).
2. Dec. 19, 2016
The multi-hyphenate shopped in style in a beige trench and fur collar. Shop Lopez's fringed Christian Louboutin pumps here ($539; barneys.com).
3. Nov. 27, 2016
Lopez showed off her toned arms in a sleeveless white jumpsuit while vacationing in Miami in late autumn. For a similar summery look, shop here ($39; nastygal.com).
4. Aug. 14, 2016
Jenny from the block combined our two favorite trends—denim! jumpsuits!—into an incredible summery one-piece. For a similar look, shop here ($895; net-a-porter.com).
5. July 8, 2016
J.Lo's unicorn bomber and tangerine stilettos are the cure to all our 2016 blues. For a similar set of vibrant pumps, shop here ($675; barneys.com).
6. June 20, 2016
Lopez's high-slit peach halter dress is the ultimate summer uniform—if only J's amazing legs came with it... Steal the singer's orange-red lip here ($17; shop.nordstrom.com).
7. May 16, 2016
The mother-of-two put her décolletage on display in this vibrant yellow ensemble. Reimagine Lopez's sunny look with this plunging dress ($34; asos.com).
8. April 7, 2016
This wide-leg trouser and peep-toe heel pairing is giving Lopez serious fashion icon status. Cop J.Lo's style with an incredible set of wide-leg trousers ($270; shop.nordstrom.com).
9. March 4, 2016
Lopez channeled Audrey Hepburn last spring with this chic black-on-black ensemble. Grab her classic look with a cozy turtleneck ($195; neimanmarcus.com).
10. March 2, 2016
We're obsessed with the over-the-knee boots Lopez wore during an appearance on The View. Snag a similarly fabulous pair here ($875; neimanmarcus.com).
11. March 2, 2016
Kickin' it casual, Lopez hit the streets of Manhattan in a gray hoodie, matching lace-up boots, and metallic bottoms. Take it from J.Lo—a glittery sweatpant is always a DO. Grab a similar set of jazzy sweats here ($178; revolve.com).
12. March 2, 2016
Last spring, Lopez proved her fashion savvy on the streets of N.Y.C. when she bundled up in a tan trench with metallic detailing and a set of pink patent leather pumps. For a similar set of classic stilettos, shop here ($100; shop.nordstrom.com).
13. March 1, 2016
Lopez stepped out in N.Y.C. looking retro-fabulous in a gray trench and fur stole. If you're looking for a touch of (faux) fur, try this affordable scarf ($40; saksofffifth.com).
14. Jan. 4, 2016
Lopez stunned in a pastel pencil skirt and sweater on her way to a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Copy the diva's clean look with a J.Lo-worthy pencil skirt of your own ($228; neimannarcus.com).
