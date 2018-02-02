Jennifer Lopez’s New Song “Us” Totally Sounds Like It’s About Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez could be giving us hints about her romance with her new song. The singer dropped a track titled “Us” on Friday, and it totally sounds like it’s about her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

The couple, who went public with their relationship in March 2017, have been the focus of many engagement rumors lately, and this song certainly won’t do anything to squash them. “Us,” a collaboration with between Skrillex and Poo Bear, is about a woman in love, and the lyrics are certainly telling.

Kevin Mazur/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images

“I'm right here / Don't wake me if I'm dreaming / Could you be the one without a doubt? / Could I be for your keepin',” she sings on the track, making us think immediately about her serious relationship with A-Rod.

Though she hasn’t commented on the engagement rumors, Lopez has certainly not shied away from posting about their romance. Last week, the singer shared a massive flower arrangement that Rodriguez sent her for no reason in particular. “Thinking of you. Missing you. Love you,” he signed the card.

