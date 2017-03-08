Jennifer Lopez's 9-Year-Old Son Asked for "More Quality Time" in the Cutest Way

X
Shop This Post
March 8, 2017 @ 8:15 AM
BY: Meghan Overdeep

No matter how much Jennifer Lopez has on her plate, her 9-year-old twins always come first.

"You know, they're always first," Lopez says in a preview clip from her guest co-host stint on The Real from People. "When you put them first, then everybody else understands the hierarchy." The singer looked flawless, per usual, in a sheer black one-shoulder dress, oversize hoop earrings, and an impressive top knot.

The 47-year-old triple threat received thunderous applause from both her co-hosts and the crowd as she went on to explain that her kids, Max and Emme, "know" and "feel" that they're her priority—even when they need a little reassurance.

"My son ... said to me this week, he goes, 'Mom, I'd like to schedule ... a picnic with you this week 'cause I know you've been, you know, working hard,'" Lopez said as she held back bursts of laughter. "He was with me in New York, but still, he was like 'Um I'd like to schedule a picnic for next Friday because we need more quality time.' And I was like, 'Okay baby.'"

RELATED: J.Lo's 9-Year-Old Daughter Sewed a Custom Dress for Mom

The "Ain't Your Mama" singer has had her hands full promoting her new NBC reality competition World of Dance, which premieres this spring. Lopez's episode of The Real airs Friday.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] My first choice was a [UNKNOWN] black boots, and this black little dress, but it didn't fit. [LAUGH] So I wore that, which I also love cuz I love this designer [UNKNOWN]. I love this dress. This was Beautiful. I mean, it was just one of the most gorgeous romantic dresses I've ever worn. You know, we have had that make up look for months. And when this dress came on, I was like, oh it's perfect for that. It's perfect. Just the orchid lip with the, it was almost like monochromatic with the dress, the eyeshadow and stuff and I just felt like this dress couldn't take a lot of hair because the skirt was so full. So we really just wanted to pull it back and keep it pretty and young and fresh. I mean this was a Markaza dress, it was an amazing dress. My body was just getting back into shape after the kids I could have maybe used another month or two before I was in that dress [LAUGH] but I loved it so much I wore it anyway. We made it work. I covered it up. And they got some bad pictures, but it's okay. I just feel like this was perfect for the Tonys, it just had all these stars all over it, it had some beautiful sing at the bottom, it was just a very etherial dress and seemed perfect for that night. [MUSIC]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Related Videos

 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top