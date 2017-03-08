Jennifer Lopez's 9-Year-Old Son Asked for "More Quality Time" in the Cutest Way

No matter how much Jennifer Lopez has on her plate, her 9-year-old twins always come first.

"You know, they're always first," Lopez says in a preview clip from her guest co-host stint on The Real from People. "When you put them first, then everybody else understands the hierarchy." The singer looked flawless, per usual, in a sheer black one-shoulder dress, oversize hoop earrings, and an impressive top knot.

The 47-year-old triple threat received thunderous applause from both her co-hosts and the crowd as she went on to explain that her kids, Max and Emme, "know" and "feel" that they're her priority—even when they need a little reassurance.

"My son ... said to me this week, he goes, 'Mom, I'd like to schedule ... a picnic with you this week 'cause I know you've been, you know, working hard,'" Lopez said as she held back bursts of laughter. "He was with me in New York, but still, he was like 'Um I'd like to schedule a picnic for next Friday because we need more quality time.' And I was like, 'Okay baby.'"

The "Ain't Your Mama" singer has had her hands full promoting her new NBC reality competition World of Dance, which premieres this spring. Lopez's episode of The Real airs Friday.