J.Lo's Son Curls Up in A-Rod's Lap for the Sweetest Family Photo Ever

by: Isabel Jones
July 26, 2017 @ 11:30 AM

In case you weren’t already convinced that J-Rod is forever (their names are both partial acronyms, what more evidence do you need?), we have a photo that’s bound to change your mind.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez went hard in Miami this past weekend celebrating their respective birthdays with a joint bash—Lopez rang in 48 this past Monday while Rodriguez turns 42 on Thursday. A joint B-day party is #CoupleGoals to the extreme. (In party planning terms, they’re basically married.)

Lopez and A-Rod shared several photos from the extravagant soiree—however, none of the glam shots revealed the inter-family bonding between the pair and their children!

On Tuesday, Rodriguez gave us what we’ve longed for: a beautiful Rodriguez-Lopez family photo. And no, not just any Rodriguez-Lopez family photo, but one where J.Lo’s son, Max, is curled up in the former NY Yankee’s lap!

“Great weekend celebrating with our#families. #3generations (:camera:: Ana Carballosa/ @lacarba),” the athlete captioned the world’s sweetest photo.

Look how comfortable Lopez’s twins are with Rodriguez and his daughters!

Great weekend celebrating with our #families. #3generations (📷: Ana Carballosa/ @lacarba)

If this isn’t the picture of true happiness, it must not even exist.

