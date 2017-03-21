Jennifer Lopez's New Hairstyle Will Be Your New Spring Cut

Jennifer Lopez's New Hairstyle Will Be Your New Spring Cut
John Parra/Getty
March 21, 2017
by: Erin Lukas

Jennifer Lopez is the latest celeb to embrace the “new season, new hair” mantra. The singer and actress celebrated the first day of spring with a dramatically shorter cut.

Lately, the star has been channeling ‘70s era Cher with super sleek, waist-grazing hair. To switch up her look, J.Lo’s longtime stylist Chris Appleton took her length up several inches to give her a shoulder-length lob. The pro also added some soft texture to the ends which show off Lopez’s gorgeous honey highlights perfectly.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BR4HxZuBoVq/

While lobs in all forms have been one of Hollywood’s leading haircuts for the last year, consider Lopez’s new chop further proof that the style is here to stay.

John Parra/Getty; JB Lacroix/WireImage

