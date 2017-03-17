Did Jennifer Lopez Just Slay Date Night with A-Rod in a $42 LWD?

Can it get much hotter than Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez? The duo has just begun dating, but if they turn their new fling into a fully-fledged relationship, they stand to be one of the biggest power couples out there right now.

The former New York Yankees player and Shades of Blue star are in Miami right now, basking in the sun and some quality time together. They were spotted at hotspot Casa Tua for dinner on Thursday night, with Lopez in a sexy LWD.

If you think you've seen her dress before, you're totally right. She debuted the look on Instagram several weeks ago and it looks awfully close to the Naked Wardrobe frock that has since sold out, but we're hoping gets restocked asap.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQSML92gBIz/?taken-by=jlo After show feels... A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 9, 2017 at 12:31am PST

She accented the curve-hugging piece with gold, triple strap Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. Rodriguez followed her lead with white pants, accented by a navy collared shirt and sweater.

The pair have been inseparable of late, having hit the gym together this week in Miami and jet off for a Bahamas vacation just before their Florida jaunt.