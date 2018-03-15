Jennifer Lopez Was Once Told by a Director to Show Him Her Breasts

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most powerful (and talented) celebrities in Hollywood, and even she has had experience with sexual harassment. The multi-hyphenate was young when she was propositioned by a director, but despite her inexperience in the business, she stood up for herself.

“I haven’t been abused in the way some women have. But have I been told by a director to take off my shirt and show my boobs? Yes, I have. But did I do it? No, I did not,” Lopez said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“When I did speak up, I was terrified. I remember my heart beating out of my chest, thinking, ‘What did I do? This man is hiring me!’ It was one of my first movies. But in my mind I knew the behavior wasn’t right. It could have gone either way for me. But I think ultimately the Bronx in me was like, ‘Nah, we’re not having it.’”

Though she says she hasn’t experienced sexual abuse in Hollywood, Lopez is standing up for the women who have. The singer and actress gave a powerful speech in support of Time’s Up in Puerto Rico earlier in 2018. “We are humbled and proud to be a part of this effort,” she said on the same day as the Golden Globes, where women in Hollywood wore black in solidarity with victims of sexual assault and harassment. “I stand here in black doing the same from far away.”

In the new interview, Lopez also addresses those engagement rumors about her and Alex Rodriguez. While she’s not against getting married again, she insists that that’s not her focus at the moment.

“I do believe in marriage,” she said. “And I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship. But I’m not forcing anything right now. It’s good, it’s healthy; we communicate well. We understand each other’s lives in a way that most other people couldn’t. We both entered the public eye in our early 20s and overachieved right from the start. And that affects every dynamic in your life, from your family to your work to your relationships. We have a similar makeup.”

J.Lo and A-Rod may not be engaged, but they’re definitely operating on the same wavelength.