Jennifer Lopez Says This Helped Repair Her Relationship with Ex-Husband Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez may be dating Alex Rodriguez, but she and her ex-husband Marc Anthony still have a special bond. The former couple worked on J.Lo's upcoming album Por Primera Vez together, and Lopez credits this for "repairing" certain aspects of their relationship post-divorce.

"[Collaborating on Por Primera Vez] actually kind of repaired certain parts of our relationship that had been fractured from our marriage and our divorce and it kind of made us friends again," Lopez said during the first episode of Spotify's ¡Viva Latino! podcast. "Because when we first started working together, it's how we met...we met working. And so we remembered that like, oh right, we connect on this level of music."

"We have that," she said. "And that's what the album came out of."

One of the songs on her album also has a very special meaning both for her and Anthony. After his mom passed away, Lopez decided to cover Anthony's song "Vivir Mi Vida" in a whole new way as a way to honor her. "The first thing that came to my mind, because Marc's mom had just passed away, you know, my kids' grandma, was 'Vivir Mi Vida," she said. "And I thought, 'I think that's a good song to sing right now."

In true J.Lo forms, she's putting a unique spin on it. Instead of the up-tempo, salsa way that Anthony sang it, she decided to treat it like a ballad so "you really hear the words to that song, which is, you know, you have one life and you have to live it."

So touching.