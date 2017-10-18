Jennifer Lopez Sizzles in Red Latex at Her Brooklyn Charity Concert

Jennifer Lopez showed up and showed out for her hometown at the Tidal X Brooklyn benefit concert in New York Tuesday night.

The star, who grew up in the Bronx, turned up the heat while performing her high-octane party hits in looks that flaunted her curves. Fishnet tights, high-waist latex briefs cinched by an embellished belt, and a matching embellished bra top—all in red by the way—ensured all eyes were on Lopez during her entire set at the Barclays Center.

Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic

Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic

Matching red, embellished thigh-high boots anchored her already glitz and glamorous ensemble. Lopez kept her hair waist-grazing and properly tousled for those quintessential hair-flip moments.

Jackson Lee / Splash News

That wasn't the only look the "Jenny from the Block" singer sported: She donned belted hoodie dress with full zippers at one point and even donned a red Yankees cap that represented the Bronx and gave a nod to her boyfriend and former Yankee Alex Rodriguez.

Jackson Lee / Splash News

This should all serve as a reminder to see Lopez live ASAP.

RELATED: The 50 Best Dressed Celebrities of 2017

Lopez was joined at the concert by Jay-Z, Stevie Wonder, Cardi B, Fifth Harmony, and DJ Khaled, among others. This was the third year the streaming service put on a benefit performance, with this year's proceeds going to those affected by the world's many natural disasters over the past few months. Global Giving, Greater Houston Community Foundation, and the American Civil Liberties Union are just some of the charities that will receive funds from the momentous night.