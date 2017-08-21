Jennifer Lopez Strips Down to Glittering Lingerie for Paper Magazine

In the words of Ja Rule from J.Lo’s seminal classic “I’m Real,” Ms. Lopez is “a bad, bad bitch" (in a completely uplifting way, of course).

On Monday, Paper Magazine proved R.U.L.E. correct when they released a (literally) dazzling cover featuring the Vegas headliner in a blinged-out silver leotard, a diamond-encrusted crown, matching earrings and a choker, for the publication’s special Las Vegas issue.

Naturally, the extravagant shoot didn’t end there. Lopez went on to post a number of glitzy photos of herself in an array of Vegas-ready ensembles:

J.Lo bares her famous booty in glittering see-through panties

Jenny from the Block sips an unknown beverage, gives Selena Gomez a run for her money

Lopez shows off some serious leg in “candid” shot—who casually grabs their stiletto like that?

The Bronx-born diva clutches herself while wearing a bedazzled strapless bodysuit

Oh, and Lopez wasn’t the only pop icon to grace the pages of Paper. Mariah Carey had a racy cover of her own:

And then she turned into a mermaid (swap the scales for diamonds, natch):

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYD-PetH21h/?taken-by=mariahcarey #VivaLasPaper A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYD-SzznAE8/?taken-by=mariahcarey #VivaLasPaper A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez’s Throwback of Her “Coconuts” Is So Cute It Hurts

Peak diva, right here.