Jennifer Lopez Finally Makes Contact with All of Her Family in Puerto Rico

Almost a week after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, Jennifer Lopez has finally made contact with all of her family members living on the island. The star took to Instagram to share a video of her aunt and uncle, who were the last two to get in touch with her and her family.

"After a long 6 days we found the last of the family!" she wrote on the social media platform. "Now the rebuilding begins!! #tiotomás #titiadela #familia #puertorico #unidosporpuertorico #LOVE #lovemakestheworldgoround #TioNegroImissyou."

Since the storm ravaged Puerto Rico, Lopez has been working tirelessly to bring awareness about the terrible conditions that these citizens are currently facing and to raise money to help the with supplies and rebuilding efforts.

Along with donating $1 million dollars from the proceeds of her Las Vegas residency, Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony have teamed up with other celebrities such as Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Lin Manuel-Miranda, and more to form Somos Una Voz, a social media alliance, where celebrities will crowd source funds to help the U.S. territory.

For donations, visit the fundraising page for Somos Una Voz. The funds raised will be distributed among the following groups: American Red Cross, Reach Out Worldwide, United Way and United For Puerto Rico, and more