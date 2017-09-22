Jennifer Lopez Hasn't Heard from Her Family in Puerto Rico, and She's Asking Fans for Help 

by: Alexandra Whittaker
September 22, 2017 @ 10:00 AM

Jennifer Lopez has frequently used her large social media platforms to raise awareness and spirits, and in the aftermath of the intense hurricanes hitting Puerto Rico, it's no different.

The singer posted a barefaced Instagram video on Thursday night, and she asked her fans for help.

"What's on my mind right now is what's going on Puerto Rico. The devastation is beyond belief. Me and my cousin still haven't been able to hear from our families over there," she revealed.

"What's foremost on my mind and many others is trying to figure out the best way to help. The island of Puerto Rico has been hit by two of the most devastating hurricanes we have ever seen—Irma and Maria," she continued.

Lopez noted that people interested in helping can donate to United for Puerto Rico's website directly.

"Today Puerto Rico needs our help. I urge you to support and donate to the efforts of the First Lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Areizaga," she said. 

Lopez's parents hail from the northeast coast of the island. We hope she is able to make contact with her family in Puerto Rico soon. 

