Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Party with Marc Anthony in the Dominican Republic

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony bring a whole new meaning to the phrase "amicable exes."

After they performed together in the Dominican Republic at the Los Altos de Chavón theater Saturday, the former husband and wife hit a private after-party for the show together ... with J.Lo's new love, Alex Rodriguez.

In clips that have surfaced on social media, all three can be seen showing off their moves together inside of a reported $10,000 a night luxury villa, according to People.

https://twitter.com/JohnJLover/status/853571508341485568 JLo Dancing with Alex Rodriguez & Marc Anthony in Dominican Republic Few Hours Ago 😍🙌 pic.twitter.com/dglKo3Axom — John (@JohnJLover) April 16, 2017

In the midst of Lopez and Rodriguez going public with their romance last month, the former New York Yankees baseballer opened up about her for the first time on The View, saying, "It's obvious. We've been having a great time."

"She's an amazing, amazing girl," he added. "One of the smartest human beings I've ever met, and also an incredible mother ... she's a New Yorker. She's from the Bronx, and a big Yankee fan." He continued to gush from there, saying, "She just likes simple things. She's a very, very simple person. Loves family, is a great sister, a great daughter."

It clear these two are already swooning over each other.