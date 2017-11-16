Jennifer Lopez's Sultry Gown Is a Flashback to Her Iconic Grammys Dress

Faith Cummings
Nov 16, 2017 @ 8:30 am

Though Jennifer Lopez's Versace gown from the 2000 Grammy Awards will go down in fashion history, the pop icon isn't ready to let it rest in the books, as daring fashion is simply a part of her signature style.

After giving a rousing performance in Dubai earlier this week, the superstar twirled in a sheer gown that was totally reminiscent of the green Versace stunner she wore to the awards show in the early aughts, looking just as flawless as she did on that epic night more fifteen years ago.

J.Lo / Instagram

The long-sleeve patterned design, which featured a plunging neckline and completely open skirt looked more like a beach cover-up than an actual dress. Lopez layered a black bra and and matching briefs under the sexy ensemble, showing off her impeccable gams. Not only did the dress take us back to '00, but her hair also harked back to the original choice, with it styled in a half-up, half-down 'do.

J.Lo / Instagram

The person shooting the short social media videos completely encouraged the Latina songstress to work it for the camera. A-Rod, is that you? "Beautiful!" and "Live!" were shouted at Lopez as she flexed her legs and treated the lavish venue like her runway.

All in a day's work for an icon.

