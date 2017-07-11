Jennifer Lopez's "Ni Tú Ni Yo" Music Video Is Here, and It's Peak J.Lo

by: Isabel Jones
July 11, 2017

The day is here, J.Lo fans! The music video accompanying Jennifer Lopez’s latest Spanish-language single, “Ni Tú Ni Yo,” has arrived, and it’s as epic as we expected.

Lopez’s latest is a four-minute dance party—the singer grooves at the bar, poses on the beach, drinks Hennessy, locks eyes with a sexy photographer, and pulls an Adam and Eve (by baring her naked bod beneath the cover of a large leaf, as one does), all while rocking the most glamorous and J.Lo-iest ensembles we’ve ever seen.

The dangerously high-slit Fausto Puglisi gown Lopez teased on Instagram Monday makes an appearance, of course, along with a vivid canary yellow Michael Costello confection that colors the cover of her single. Naturally, J.Lo also struts her stuff in Giuseppe Zanotti and Jimmy Choo stilettos throughout the vid.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWVsiwDFYzu/?taken-by=jlo

#NiTuNiYo video Tuesday!! 9am on Telemundo and 10am on VEVO and YouTube!!!!! 🏝

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BV7IHkal6ht/?taken-by=jlo

Estrenando Nueva Música... #NiTuNiYo #July42017 #newmusic #July4th

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

The video (of the summer?) is not to be missed—Lopez’s ex-husband and collaborator Marc Anthony even makes a cameo!

Watch the full video at top.

