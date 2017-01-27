See Jennifer Lopez's Jaw-Dropping World of Dance Photo

See Jennifer Lopez's Jaw-Dropping <em>World of Dance</em> Photo
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
January 26, 2017 @ 7:45 PM
by: Brandi Fowler

When it was time for Jennifer Lopez's promo shot for World of Dance, she did not play it small. The songstress took fans behind the scenes of her upcoming dance competition show with a sultry snap from a promo shoot that showed her flaunting her famous asset in a glitzy sequined onesie.

"BTS promo shoot #WOD #WorldofDance #gonnabefun #spring/summer #NBC #worththewait," the "Ain't Your Mama" crooner captioned the snap. In it, she brings on the glitz and glam as she strikes a sassy pose while grabbing a chunk of her waist-length wavy locks. It is enough to give disco-eara fashion lovers total ensemble envy.

While J.Lo was getting fans pumped for the show's debut, the Shades of Blue star also shared a red carpet photo of herself posing with her fellow judges Derek Hough, Ne-Yo, and Jenna Dewan Tatum in an off-white dress complete with a tiered skirt.

Wednesday, J.Lo kicked off the promo tour for the show, which pits the world's most elite dancers against each other for a grand prize of one million dollars. As for when the wait for World of Dance will be over, it's still unclear. NBC has yet to announce the premiere date.

