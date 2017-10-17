Jennifer Lopez Is Producing A New Legal Dramedy That Will Challenge Latino Stereotypes

Jennifer Lopez’s resume seems to expand by the minute: She’s a judge and executive producer of World of Dance, a star on NBC’s Shades of Blue, a Las Vegas act and she’s working on a forthcoming Spanish-language album, all while raising funds for hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, her family’s home island.

The singer is adding yet another project to her robust work-schedule. Deadline announced that she’s developing a dramedy titled Rosarito Beach with CBS through her Nuyorican Productions and Universal Television. The one-hour show will shed light on Latino stereotypes and focus on two women attorneys, one of which opens a law firm in San Diego to deal with immigration cases at the border between the United States and Mexico.

Back when she began producing The Fosters on Freeform—formerly ABC Family—Lopez affirmed her commitment to representing a wider range of minorities in the media. “I can speak to a producer’s responsibility, which is to create a compelling story with interesting and diverse characters,” she told Variety. “It’s important to make sure the characters are a true reflection of our society. This includes diversity across race and gender—which we’re finally seeing a shift toward in television and film.”

The actress will also soon be heading back to the silver screen, alongside close friend Leah Remini, for an upcoming romantic comedy titled Second Act. According to Deadline, Lopez will play a Queens-based Big Box store employee who wants to reinvent her life.