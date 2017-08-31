Jennifer Lopez's Double-Denim Look Is Straight Fire

As we wrap up the last days of the summer, Jennifer Lopez is already showing how it's done for fall.

The triple threat star slayed in an all-denim look as she strutted around the set of her new music video in Brooklyn, N.Y., Thursday, rocking a body-hugging denim ensemble and strappy thigh-high, peep-toe boots pulled over it. J.Lo completed the look with oversize aviator shades and rocked long strands—lightened with bright blonde highlights—in soft waves.

To keep warm, Lopez threw on a robe as she made her way, with a crew from the video surrounding her. The busy songstress continued to prove that she can do it all in style. The music video shoot comes just after Lopez wrapped Season 3 of her television drama Shades of Blue.

In a photo she shared on Instagram Wednesday, Lopez can be seen looking pensive on the set of the NBC show, as she celebrated shooting the final episode of the season.

"Feeling the last day feels on the set of #shadesofblue!!! Can't believe we are wrapping our 3rd season!! Feels like we just started first season yesterday ... And that's a testament to all the amazing people I get to work with everyday!!" she wrote. "Truly love and appreciate you all!! Here's to another great season!!! Done ... And scene!!"

