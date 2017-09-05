Jennifer Lopez and Missoni Support Women's Cancer Research Fund with Saks Fifth Collaboration

X
Shop This Post
by: Kim Duong
September 5, 2017 @ 7:00 PM

Reason #9,847,596 we love Jennifer Lopez (you know, aside from her unfathomable talent and iconic red carpet style): J. Lo is helping to fight cancer by teaming up with the Women’s Cancer Research Fund (WCRF), Missoni, and Saks Fifth Avenue for Saks’s annual charitable initiative, Key to the Cure.

This year sees Lopez as a Women’s Cancer Research Ambassador starring as the face of the campaign and wearing the Missoni-designed exclusive, limited-edition T-shirt.

Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

From the designers that brought you last season’s pink “pussy hats,” comes another initiative supercharged with women’s empowerment—a $35 Missoni T-shirt of which 100% of proceeds will be donated to 12 local cancer charities, including the American Cancer Society, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, TGen Foundation, and many others.

Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

“For almost two decades, Key to the Cure has been one of the most iconic and valuable programs that Saks executes each year,” Marc Metrick, President of Saks Fifth Avenue shared in a release. “We look forward to raising funds for WCRF, as well as cancer research and treatment organizations around the country, and are confident that we will be successful, especially with the extraordinary support from both Jennifer Lopez and Missoni.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez’s Most Envy-Inducing Street Style Looks

The T-shirt will be available for purchase at all Saks Fifth Avenue locations in the U.S. and Canada and online at saks.com from October 1 through October 31.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] What is it we love about Jennifer Lopez? Let us count the ways. She always turns it out. Few stars are as consistently daring when it comes to flaunting their assets. Whether as a subject of a big hit song or on the red carpet at the MET Gala. Here in an Natalia Versace dress with a strategically placed Dragon. She's a master illusionist. No one wears a second skin dress better than Lopez, whether it's an Elie Saab couture dress that caused many a double-take at the Oscars, or a similarly revealing Zuhair Murad dress she wore to the after party. She also gives timeless glamour a modern twist, whether it's full ball-gown skirt or Valentino's fabulous starry night dress that she wore to the Tony Awards. Lopez shows her classy side. This is how she dresses for work, Lopez has perfected the art of the wardrobe diary documenting each of her Outfits and hairstyles for her appearances on American Idol. She's Jennifer Lopez and she's as outrageous as she wants to be. [MUSIC]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top