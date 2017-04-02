J. Lo Hung Out With A-Rod's Mom!

J. Lo Hung Out With A-Rod's Mom!
April 2, 2017 @ 7:15 PM
by: InStyle Staff

This is getting serious. The love affair between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez is taking on Shakespearian proportions as the two become more and more deeply involved. This weekend’s update: He introduced her to his mom.

Lopez and Rodriguez were virtually inseparable this weekend, going on back-to-back dates, and then taking a stroll through chilly New York City with Rodriguez’s mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, on Sunday. AND THEY HELD HANDS!

Lopez and her beau were basically matching in dark-colored clothes, something they’ve been doing a lot of lately. (See: The sand-colored ensembles they wore to lunch at Marea last week.) For casual Sunday, the couple was all smiles in their cozy jeans and jackets.

For her part, Lopez sported a fur-trimmed parka with a turtleneck sweater, fur-trimmed winter boots, mirrored sunglasses, and big hoop earrings. Mama Rodriguez, meanwhile, cut a colorful figure in a periwinkle-hued coat. The family photo is worth a thousand words!

While the weather in New York still isn’t feeling quite like spring, it’s evident that the Lopez-Rodriguez romance is very much in bloom.

