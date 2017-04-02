J. Lo Hung Out With A-Rod's Mom!

This is getting serious. The love affair between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez is taking on Shakespearian proportions as the two become more and more deeply involved. This weekend’s update: He introduced her to his mom.

Lopez and Rodriguez were virtually inseparable this weekend, going on back-to-back dates, and then taking a stroll through chilly New York City with Rodriguez’s mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, on Sunday. AND THEY HELD HANDS!

Lopez and her beau were basically matching in dark-colored clothes, something they’ve been doing a lot of lately. (See: The sand-colored ensembles they wore to lunch at Marea last week.) For casual Sunday, the couple was all smiles in their cozy jeans and jackets.

For her part, Lopez sported a fur-trimmed parka with a turtleneck sweater, fur-trimmed winter boots, mirrored sunglasses, and big hoop earrings. Mama Rodriguez, meanwhile, cut a colorful figure in a periwinkle-hued coat. The family photo is worth a thousand words!

While the weather in New York still isn’t feeling quite like spring, it’s evident that the Lopez-Rodriguez romance is very much in bloom.