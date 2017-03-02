J.Lo, Queen of Costume Changes, Wows in 7 Different Outfits

Jennifer Lopez can do no wrong, but she can do so, so, much right. Case in point: After several weeks spent out of the street style spotlight, girl came back strong, kicking off March with not one incredible outfit, but SEVEN.

Lopez strolled through the rain in a Lilly e Violetta fur and Christian Louboutin pumps, danced upon the world’s stage (The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon) in a herringbone pantsuit, waved to fans in a metallic YSL confection, chatted with Kelly Ripa in white lace (below), and attended a cast party in shimmering Zuhair Murad separates. Are you with me? The next day, she started the cycle all over again, stepping out in a leather pant and shirt pairing that showed us exactly how to breathe new life into classic black-on-black.

VIDEO: 8 of the J.Lo-iest Zuhair Murad Dresses



Scroll down below to see J.Lo’s entire rapid-fire succession of looks from the past two days.