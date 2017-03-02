J.Lo, Queen of Costume Changes, Wows in 7 Different Outfits

Jennifer Lopez can do no wrong, but she can do so, so, much right. Case in point: After several weeks spent out of the street style spotlight, girl came back strong, kicking off March with not one incredible outfit, but SEVEN.
Lopez strolled through the rain in a Lilly e Violetta fur and Christian Louboutin pumps, danced upon the world’s stage (The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon) in a herringbone pantsuit, waved to fans in a metallic YSL confection, chatted with Kelly Ripa in white lace (below), and attended a cast party in shimmering Zuhair Murad separates. Are you with me? The next day, she started the cycle all over again, stepping out in a leather pant and shirt pairing that showed us exactly how to breathe new life into classic black-on-black.
Scroll down below to see J.Lo’s entire rapid-fire succession of looks from the past two days.
-
1. Golden Goddess
Gleaming in bold metallics, Lopez posed for the paps in a YSL pussy bow top and matching skirt, an embellished Jenny Packham coat, and pronged Dita aviator shades.
Available at farfetch.com | $450
-
2. Strutting in the Rain
Jenny from the block slayed the sartorial competition in this black and white Lilly e Violetta fur and a unique pair of velvet jewel-encrusted Louboutins ($895; saksfifthavenue.com).
-
3. Her Herringbone Highness
J.Lo looked business-chic on the Tonight Show in gray herringbone Sophie Theallet separates, platform stilettos, and a bold burgundy lip.
-
4. Sequined Seductress
Lopez arrived at the season 2 premiere of Shades of Blue in a gunmetal plunging peplum Zuhair Murad top and matching pants, glittering Jimmy Choo sandals (shop a similar pair here) adorning her feet.
-
5. Swapping Shades of Blue for Shades of Gray
Lopez left the set of Watch What Happens Live in a plunging gray gown, matching pumps, and a long black coat. The TV star let her honey-hued locks flow free for the occasion, her subdued look offset by a bright pink lip.
-
6. Back in Black
Lopez flashed a sincere smile while posing in a voluminous embellished Zuhair Murad sweater, leather capris ($698; shopbop.com), and studded pumps ($1,295; matchesfashion.com).