J.Lo, Queen of Costume Changes, Wows in 7 Different Outfits

J.Lo, Queen of Costume Changes, Wows in 7 Different Outfits
James Devaney/GC Images
March 2, 2017 @ 1:45 PM
by: Isabel Jones

Jennifer Lopez can do no wrong, but she can do so, so, much right. Case in point: After several weeks spent out of the street style spotlight, girl came back strong, kicking off March with not one incredible outfit, but SEVEN.

Lopez strolled through the rain in a Lilly e Violetta fur and Christian Louboutin pumps, danced upon the world’s stage (The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon) in a herringbone pantsuit, waved to fans in a metallic YSL confection, chatted with Kelly Ripa in white lace (below), and attended a cast party in shimmering Zuhair Murad separates. Are you with me? The next day, she started the cycle all over again, stepping out in a leather pant and shirt pairing that showed us exactly how to breathe new life into classic black-on-black.

VIDEO: 8 of the J.Lo-iest Zuhair Murad Dresses

 

Scroll down below to see J.Lo’s entire rapid-fire succession of looks from the past two days.

Shop This Post

The Latest

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top