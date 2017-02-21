Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony Reunite for Their Twins’ Birthday and It’s Too Cute

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] I have designed a new children's collection so that it embodies the Gucci spirit using some of the house's best known icons as a tribute to our rich heritage. [MUSIC] Well, over the last five years we have built a strong partnership with UNICEF, raising more than $8 million. I've been humble to see first hand the results of the work that UNICEF is doing in Africa and realized how important it is. I think everyone shares the view that every child has the right to an education because an education is forever. [MUSIC] I've always been a, a fan of Jennifer's, both as a musical artist and as a actress. But most of all now that we see her as a loving mother, and all the concern Jennifer has for the well-being of children. Which makes her participation in this campaign especially meaningful. Realize how fortunate we are, and we hope to help UNICEF further in its vital efforts to have this advantage children. [MUSIC] Gucci for me like since I was a little girl always epitomize the top style, fashion. [MUSIC] When Freida started working, I just saw, I saw the whole line. The whole fashion of it just took breath again. I met her at a, at a benefit the Gucci was doing, and I was particularly inspired by that at that time. Maybe because I was having my own children. [UNKNOWN] As well and I was looking at the world in a different way. And it was a really, really inspiring night where she did this benefit to support UNICEF. [MUSIC] [UNKNOWN] and I recently caught up over lunch and she told me about her, her trip to Malawi. And when she explained her idea about linking the new Gucci Children's Collection with. [MUSIC] A huge donation to further build on Bucci's projects for Unicef in 2010 I realized you know this was a huge idea and something that was very, very, special and that really, really, touched my heart. And when she asked me and my babies to be a part of it who we've never done anything like this, and it was very challenging! [LAUGH] To shoot the pictures but a lot of fun. Of course you know, I, I had to say yes. [MUSIC] Any partnership that is inspired from the heart is, is gonna be a beautiful thing. The fact that Freda is heading this up and cares about this in a, in a real way. Obviously you know it's gonna bring about great things and hopefully help a lot of people. [MUSIC]