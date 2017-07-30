J.Lo Posted the Sweetest Instagram for Marc Anthony After His Mother's Death

They might not be married anymore, but Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony still support each other through the hard times.

On Thursday, Anthony shared the sad news that his mother, Guillermina Quiñones, had passed away. In his post on Twitter, the 48-year-old singer wrote, "Today at 12:10 PM my family's hero, our rock, our protector, inspiration and now ANGEL passed away. She left in peace, accompanied by all your prayers and well wishes for which we thank you all."

Though Anthony and Lopez split up in 2011, the two remain on good terms and parent their twins, Emme and Max, together. Naturally, J.Lo was there for her ex-husband during this hard time, reaching out with kind words and lots of love.

On Saturday, the Shades of Blue star posted a sweet image of Anthony on Instagram, in which he's lying down, surrounded by his six children. Under the image, J.Lo wrote that it was "Just what the doctor ordered...Surrounded by love." The pop star continued her post in Spanish, writing, "Descansas en Paz Ginny...te vamos a extrañar," which translates to, "Rest in peace, Ginny. We'll miss you."

Our hearts go out to Anthony for his loss.