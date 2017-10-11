J.Lo Teams Up with A-Rod and Ex Marc Anthony for Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert

In the devastating wake of Hurricane Maria in September, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony announced the Somos Una Voz (We Are One Voice) initiative to raise funds for the people of Puerto Rico in need of power and basic needs like food and medicine. Since then, they’ve raised more than $525,000. And now the exes are taking things to a whole new level.

The duo has joined forces with Lopez’s current boyfriend Alex Rodriguez to produce a benefit concert telecast, One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief, that’ll feature performances from Miami’s Marlins Park Stadium and an NBC soundstage in L.A.

Hosted by Lopez and Rodriguez, the event will air on Telemundo, Univision, and NBC, and will subsequently support those in need not just in Puerto Rico, but Mexico, the Caribbean, and the southern U.S. It’ll benefit organizations including Feeding America, Save the Children, United Way, UNICEF, Unidos for Puerto Rico, and Habitat for Humanity.

RELATED: 5 Easy Ways to Help Hurricane Maria Victims in Puerto Rico

So who’s scheduled to participate? Miami performers include Daddy Yankee, Marc Anthony, DJ Khaled, and Prince Royce, while L.A. performers include Gwen Stefani, Maroon 5, Demi Lovato, Chris Martin, and Andra Day.

That’s not all. Celebrities like Christina Aguilera, Sofía Vergara, Ciara, Vin Diesel, Selena Gomez, and Kim Kardashian West will also make an appearance for the event.

Visit pr.gofundme.com to donate to the fund now—and catch the special on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Univision and at 10 p.m. on NBC.