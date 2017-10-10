Jennifer Lopez Unveils an Exciting Joint Venture with Leah Remini

Top buns, a bold red lip, and a big announcement? Check. That's how bonding time is done when it comes to Jennifer Lopez and her bestie Leah Remini.

The Shades of Blue star revealed Tuesday that the duo will be appearing in a new film together. Lopez announced the news with a photo of the two snuggling under a blanket with smiles on their faces. "Every Lucy needs an Ethel. Look who is doing a movie together!! #SecondAct @stxentertainment @leahremini," she captioned the photo, which showed her rocking an off-white knit sweater.

The upcoming romantic comedy, Second Act, stars Lopez, who plays a "big-box store employee who reinvents her life and her lifestyle and gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree," according to Variety.

Remini will fittingly play her best friend and fellow big-box employee in the film. Considering their close relationship, we have no doubt these two are going to have blast on and off the set. We can't wait to catch a glimpse of their movie magic on this project.