Jennifer Lopez Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Her Twins on Their Birthday

It's no secret that Jennifer Lopez is one proud mom—the triple threat regularly takes to social media to share adorable posts about her twins, Max and Emme. Which is why it should come as no surprise that she celebrated their 9th birthday with a heartwarming collage of photos and a touching message for her little ones.

"Emme and Maximilian...I cant believe its 9 years ago today that God entrusted me with the biggest blessings of my life... he finally sent me my beautiful twins, my babies, my love and life in two lil human beings," she wrote on Instagram today. "I immediately felt bonded, protective, overwhelmed with emotion and like the luckiest woman on this earth. And Ive felt that way everyday since. You make me proud every single moment of every single day! You are two shining lights that make this world a better more beautiful place for me and everyone who is lucky enough to know you...Thank you Lord for choosing me to be Max and Emme's mom. The word LOVE is not enough for how my heart and soul feel when I think of you... Happy Happy Birthday my lil coconuts!!! Mama loves you so damn much!!!"

Over the weekend, Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony got together to celebrate Max and Emme's birthday at a festive celebration with family and friends.

It looks like these two couldn't have asked for a better day.