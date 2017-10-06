Jennifer Lopez's Twins Are Adorable Pilots in the Making

Jennifer Lopez has a couple of little jet-setters on her hands.

Her twins, Max and Emme, were all smiles as they hopped in the cockpit of a plane, with her daughter in the pilot's seat, topping her off-white, long-sleeved top and jeans with a pilot's hat. Meanwhile, Max was right by her side, grinning as he palmed the controls in a white t-shirt and served as his sister's co-pilot.

"World Travelers since day one!! #coconuts #mybabies#takingovertheworld," Lopez captioned the shot of the adorable twosome, who is growing up so fast.

With a globe-trotting mom like J.Lo, it's no surprise that the 9-year-old siblings are pros when it comes to traveling as well.

Aside from pulling out their passports, Max and Emme also know how to strike a pose for the camera. Lopez's fashionista daughter even recently showed off her chops when she did a photo shoot with her mom last month (even making sure J.Lo's hair was in place during it).

Just call these two model travelers.