Jennifer Lopez Inspired Jenna Dewan Tatum to Post the Sexiest Lingerie-Clad Selfie 

When it comes to the art of the sexy selfie, Jennifer Lopez is the master of the form. No one pulls off a seductive pout and a smoky eye quite like Jenny from the block.

Obviously, we’re not the only ones who think so. Fellow World of Dance judge Jenna Dewan Tatum took to the ‘gram on Tuesday evening to post a mirror selfie she says was inspired by Ms. Lopez. Winking in the mirror as she sprawled out in a beige armchair, clad in a sheer lace bodysuit and towering Giuseppe Zanotti for Jennifer Lopez over-the-knee boots with crystal stiletto heels ($2,795; neimanmarcus.com), the Step Up star was definitely doing J.Lo proud.

“Only @jlo can make a girl drop everything, put her favorite bodysuit on and take a spontaneous random picture in her closet using Kira Kira. I love these boots woman thank you! Jlo x Giuseppe (Also- yes my closet is a mess. It generally is ),” the actress and dancer captioned the selfie.

jennadewan/instagram

Looking fab, Jenna.