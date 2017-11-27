Teenage Jennifer Lopez Loved These Clothes—and Now J.Lo's the Face of the Brand

In addition to being an iconic actress, singer, dancer, and social media presence, Jennifer Lopez now has a new title under her belt as the spring 2018 face of Guess Jeans.

“When I got the call from Paul Marciano asking me to become the new Guess Girl, I was thrilled and excited to be a part of such an iconic brand that I have loved since I was a teenager,” Lopez shared in a statement.

The spring 2018 campaign, which is directed by Marciano and shot by photographer Tatiana Gerusova, is inspired by J.Lo’s active career and turns as both a live performer in Vegas and a Hollywood mainstay, and aims to capture Lopez’s personal essence and style.

Courtesy

“Jennifer Lopez is a Guess Girl’s dream!” Marciano said in a recent statement. “She is an accomplished artist, she is iconic, and sensual. Jennifer’s impact and influence continues to grow and this campaign celebrates the notion that women get more beautiful and talented as they gain life experience. Her beauty and class shine through this campaign and I am so excited Jennifer accepted to be our new Guess Girl and at the same time ‘Femme Fatale’ of Marciano,” the brand’s co-founder gushed.

In the first black-and-white image released from the campaign, Lopez is the embodiment of retro off-duty Hollywood glamour in an unbuttoned white blouse knotted at the waist, a pair of checkered shorts bearing a wide black belt, ivory stiletto pumps, and her signature hoop earrings, her honey-colored locks cascading down her shoulders in a voluminous blowout.

Stay tuned for more photos from this exciting new campaign!