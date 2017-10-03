J.Lo Makes the Case for Retro Spectacles in a Curve-Flaunting Emerald Number

On Monday, Jennifer Lopez played attentive girlfriend to her beau, Alex Rodriguez, as the couple headed to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Hollywood studios for the former all-star athlete's late-night appearance. And while J.Lo may have been second fiddle for the day, she ensured all eyes were on her in an emerald green number, which hugged her hourglass figure in all the right places, and a sexy pair of spectacles.

The booty-flaunting Mad Men-inspired dress, which hit at her calves and featured a back zipper, was expertly paired with J.Lo's signature Prive Revaux's black glasses, gold hoop earrings, and a daring pair of Charlotte Olympia pumps with gold heels.

PG/BauerGriffin.com / MEGA

The mom of two swept her caramel locks into a romantic half-updo and accented her fall frock with a gold-and-green studded leather bracelet and a crocodile purse.

A-Rod didn't look so bad himself, and dressed for the changing seasons in a fall-inspired turtleneck sweater and fitted black slacks. A pair of stylin' sunnies shielded his eyes from the sun, as the ex-Yankees star strode toward the filming studio while holding the Shades of Blue actress's hand.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Now that's how you do power couple dressing!