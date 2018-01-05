Jennifer Lopez Relives Her Fly Girl Days in Honor of Bruno Mars's "Finesse" Music Video

It looks like the release of Bruno Mars and Cardi B’s 90’s “Finesse” remix video brought on some major nostalgia for Jennifer Lopez.

The "Live It Up" songstress, who got her big break as a Fly Girl on 90’s hit TV show In Living Color, shared a clip of herself on the show breaking it down with two other dancers in a chair dance set. “#TBT #inlivingcolor #onceaflygirlalwaysaflygirl #killingitsinceforever #finesse #jlo,” she captioned the clip.

In it, she rocked a striped ruffled blouse tucked under a gray vest with black pants, and showed that she was nothing short of a star in the making as she twirled her way around the stage.

J.Lo's throwback came just after Mars revealed that his and Cardi’s “Finesse” video, which dropped just before midnight Wednesday, was dedicated to his “favorite TV show of all time: In Living Color.” "Shout out to the people over at Fox Studios and a very special thank you to @keeneniwayans,” he wrote, referencing the show’s creator Keenan Ivory Wayans.

The duo went full 90s for their collaboration, with Cardi rocking a green backwards baseball cap, huge hoop earrings, high-waist denim shorts, a crop-top, and a multi-colored bomber jacket. Mars sported a long striped hoodie over a long-sleeve shirt and two gold chains.

This video is dedicated to one my favorite T.V shows of all time — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 4, 2018

Shout out to the people over at Fox Studios and a very special thank you to @keeneniwayans🙏 — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 4, 2018

Take a peek at the full video below: