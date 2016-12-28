Is Jennifer Lopez Dating Drake? This Intimate Photo Is the Latest Evidence

It appears that Drake and Jennifer Lopez have made it Instagram official!

During the early hours of Wednesday, the duo simultaneously posted an intimate picture of themselves to their Instagram accounts. In the snap, they are completely cozied up to each other and appear to be basking in the glow of a warm light—and perhaps a new romance? Drake holds on quite tightly to and nuzzles his face against the Shades of Blue star, who sweetly lies in his lap with her eyes closed.

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

Rumors started swirling earlier this month about a possible Dray-Lo (yes, we just made that up) romance when the Grammy Award-winning artist was spotted at two of Lopez's All I Have shows in Las Vegas. They were then also snapped at a private dinner party at West Hollywood hotspot Delilah's last week.

VIDEO: 10 of the Most J.Lo Instagrams Ever

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

No confirmation has been given yet, save for these Instagram posts. And it seems Rihanna may have some feelings about the new couple, as fans have pointed out that she unfollowed Lopez on the social media platform over the holiday weekend. This comes after the "Ain't Your Mama" singer gushed about the star and after Rihanna gifted Lopez with Manolo Blahnik boots from her own collection with the famed shoe designer.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez on 2016: "This Year Had Its Ups and Downs"

There's also another possibility as the two are experts at playing the publicity game. Perhaps the post is from an upcoming video starring the duo? In Drake's own words: ain't no tellin'. We're definitely staying tuned!