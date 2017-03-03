J.Lo's 9-Year-Old Daughter Sewed a Custom Dress for Mom

Turns out Harper Beckham isn't the only celebrity mini-me to inherit her mother's love of fashion!

On Thursday, Jennifer Lopez opened up about her family and how her 9-year-old daughter is "obsessed with sewing." During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Thursday, the Shades of Blue shared how her daughter Emme's loves designing and creating clothes and that she think's it's an inherited trait.

"She's really into sewing. And it's really funny because my grandmother, my mom's mom, was a seamstress her whole life, and she passed away just as I was pregnant," explained Lopez, who wore an embroidered print peplum top and shorts set by Elie Saab for the talk show visit.

The 47-year-old mother of two continued, "I feel like her spirit is with Emme and she, since about two years ago when she was 6, became obsessed with sewing. She sews on a sewing machine. And I can't sew on a sewing machine."

As for the pre-teen's recent projects, Lopez revealed, "She comes home with pillows and stuffed animals and dresses and Halloween costumes." However, Emme's most ambitious piece of work? She made Mom a custom dress for Christmas.

The proud mother recounted how her daughter, after questioning her about her favorite color, presented her with an emerald green high-low dress during the holidays.

"It was short in the front and long in the back. It fit me perfect up here," the smiling actress explained, gesturing to her shoulders. "She got my measurements. She was 8! I'm proud of her."

Watch J.Lo share her family stories in the video above.