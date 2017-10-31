Jennifer Lopez Did Her Daughter's Halloween Makeup Herself—and the Result Is Impressive

Jennifer Lopez is a woman of many talents: She's a stellar singer, a talented actress, and today we learned that she's pretty great at makeup, too. The star took to Instagram to show how she helped her 9-year-old daughter Emme get ready for Halloween, and we learned she's got some serious skills.

Lopez and Emme are pictured sitting with makeup sprawled around them as Lopez delicately finishes Emme's eye makeup. The adorable tot dressed as a fox for Halloween this year, so a fun face paint really fit the costume.

jlo/Instagram

While Emme opted for an animal costume, her brother Max chose something a little different and dressed as the character Baymax from the movie Big Hero 6.

Both Emme and Max looked ready to trick-or-treat in Lopez's Instagram of them all dressed up and ready to go, makeup included.

Baymax And A Pretty Lil Fox #happyhalloween🎃👻 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 31, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

We think Lopez did a pretty stellar job! Who knew she had such serious makeup skills?