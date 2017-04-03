Jennifer Lopez Does Date Night Right in a Skintight Leather Skirt

For winter-meets-spring date night style, look no further than Jennifer Lopez’s sexy but demure look. The mom-of-two stepped out for date night with her new boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, in New York City on Sunday, wearing the perfect outfit for the transitional weather.

Lopez tucked a black turtleneck top into a skintight leather skirt with sheer panels down her thighs for the perfect mix of sexy and modest. The Shades of Blue star completed the look with her signature gold hoops, a black chain-strap bag, and ankle-strap pumps.

After much speculation about their budding romance, J.Lo and A-Rod took their relationship public last week, strutting around N.Y.C. arm-in-arm. “She’s an amazing, amazing girl. One of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met, and also an incredible mother,” Rodriguez told The View of his new lady love.

“She just likes simple things. She’s a very, very simple person. Loves family, is a great sister, a great daughter,” he added.

Sounds like these two are smitten.

