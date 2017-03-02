Of Course, J.Lo Won't Back Down from a Dance Battle with Jimmy Fallon

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to make even a silly "hot cowboy" dance routine look incredibly sexy.

The "Ain't Your Mama" songstress stopped over at The Tonight Show Wednesday where host Jimmy Fallon bravely faced off against the Latina star for the ultimate dance battle.

For the hip-shaking game, each contestant took turns picking the names of random dances out of a bag and then trying their hand at coming up with dance moves on the spot. To no one's surprise, J.Lo made even a "Washing Machine on Spin Cycle" and "Hot Cowboy" look like they were part of her Las Vegas residency routine as she swiveled her hips and completely left her competition in the dust.

To hand it to Fallon, he accepted the loss gracefully and even collaborated with the Shades of Blue actress at the end for a "Seeing Yourself on the Jumbotron" groove.

If we needed a reminder that Jenny from te Block really has no equal in the dance department, a recent Instagram of the mom-of-two flawlessly getting down during her Las Vegas show is everything we need to crown the 47-year-old the Queen of booty shaking, and Lopez's Tonight Show dance battle win is just the icing on the cake.

Lil' bit of tonights show... A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 9, 2017 at 3:31am PST

Watch J.Lo bring sexy back with her full hip-shaking performance in the video above.