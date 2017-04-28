Jennifer Lopez Just Owned the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Her Sexiest Look Yet

Slay, Jennifer Lopez, SLAY.

The triple threat just hit the red carpet at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, and her dress left us practically speechless. Lopez turned heads at the annual event in a revealing Julien Macdonald black number that featured a multitude of strategically placed cutouts, a plunging neckline, and thigh-high slit up the front. The 47-year-old star accessorized the eye-catching outfit with coordinating black accessories, including a pair of Lynn Ban drop earrings, a sleek box clutch, and sky-high Jimmy Choo peep-toe platforms.

Lopez complemented her sexy ensemble with an equally sultry beauty look that included a sleek, center-parted low ponytail, dark smokey eye, and shimmering pink lip.

The "Ain't Your Mama" singer is set to perform during the ceremony at Watsco Center in Miami tonight, and she will also be honored with Telemundo's Star Award—the accolade recognizes an artist's achievement beyond their musical career.

All we can say is wow.