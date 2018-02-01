Jennifer Lopez's Curly Updo Proves That the '80s Are Back

Lately, the '80s have had quite the influence on Hollywood hair and makeup trends. Celebs are wearing blue eyeshadow, getting modern versions of your mom's perm, and wearing their hair brushed back, to call out a few examples.

Jennifer Lopez is further solidifying that the decade is back with the curly updo she wore to celebrate her new Guess campaign in L.A. The star never completely gives up her signature super long waves, but J.Lo approved some of last year's major hair trends like the lob and curtain bangs, so consider this departure from her usual styles reason to consider revisiting the decade in your beauty looks this year.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who regularly does J.Lo's hair along with other stars like Kim Kardashian West and Ariana Grande, posted another angle of the look on Instagram.

We don't have the exact breakdown, but it looks like the star's hair was styled in tighter curls, and it appears as though he then pulled everything back into a sleek ponytail at the crown of her head. Next, he pinned the tail on top of her head in sections so that the pieces looked like a curly pompadour.

The final product is totally glam—and totally '80s. A combo we're expecting to see a lot more of throughout 2018.