Jennifer Lopez Just Confirmed the Biggest Rumor About Her and Drake
January 19, 2017 @ 12:30 PM
by: Olivia Bahou

There has been a lot of talk surrounding Jennifer Lopez's relationship with Drake, and J.Lo just confirmed one of the biggest rumors that hit the mill. The Shades of Blue star told Entertainment Tonight that the duo are coupling up—on the radio.

"He just asked me to do a song with him and that's what we've been doing," she said after a Shades of Blue panel on Wednesday, rocking an Osman bow blouse and leather mini (above). "We'll see if it's on his next album," Lopez added, staying coy about their collab and tight-lipped when asked about those romance rumors.

A J.Lo/Drake single is sure to make waves—and Lopez just confirmed that Drake is working on a new album—but we can't help but point out all the evidence that they're more than just co-workers. From their cuddle sessions (above) to their steamy kiss on the dance floor (while what sounds like their new music is playing in the background), these two are laying the groundwork for a Hollywood romance.

Plus, we can't forget about the $100,000 diamond necklace from Tiffany's that the rapper bought J.Lo last month.

Real or not, DraLo knows how to get us talking.

