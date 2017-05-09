Jennifer Lopez’s Coat Is the Answer to Spring’s Unpredictable Weather

On Monday Jennifer Lopez had a full day of press interviews in New York City and she arrived early in the morning to her first stop at Today show in a black wrap jacket. She then left the Rockefeller Plaza studios in a structured mid-length white coat. And, as if two coat changes in one weren’t enough, J.Lo stepped out in another during date night with A-Rod.

Her third option, a light brown Valentino piece with embroidered floral motifs and a black satiny ribbon that tied at the waist, is the ideal balance between warmth and style for spring.

The 47-year-old actress let her coat take center stage, keeping the rest of her outfit simple with a streamlined sheath dress in a similar same shade of beige and peep-toe platform heels. She clutched a top-handle bag with gold accents in one hand and kept the other free to hold onto A-Rod while on their way to dinner at Carbone restaurant in Greenwich Village.

If you think swapping out your coat three times in one day is ridiculous then you haven’t experienced the insanity of springtime weather in New York City, and we commend Lopez for being prepared for the occasion.

