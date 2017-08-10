Like You, J.Lo Loves Cardigans and Starbucks

You may think Jennifer Lopez is only interested in high-slit red carpet dresses and glamazon-like beauty looks, but c’mon, this is Jenny from the Block we’re talking about.

On Thursday, Lopez hit the streets of New York in an extremely relatable ensemble that just made us love her more. No, she didn’t turn to embellished, pointed-toe denim chaps or a midriff-baring top. Instead, J.Lo kept it quite simple and marched across the city in a look that screams comfort.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Her navy and white striped dress was the perfect pairing for a cozy matching cardigan she wore on top. J.Lo, in a cardigan? Yes, it happened. And yes, it works. Of course, there was a touch of glamour, too. Her Gucci sneakers were cute and still crisp-white ($950; net-a-porter.com), and her top-handle croc handbag was the epitome of classic.

Our favorite accessory? It's not the sunglasses, pink mani, or classic earrings. And no, it's not her sporty top-bun. It’s the floral, reusable Starbucks container in her left hand. Who doesn’t love a jolt of caffeine on-the-go?

Another day, another new reason to admire Lopez.