J.Lo and Britney Spears Spark a Social Media Love Fest Over Bedazzled Booties

Jennifer Lopez is spreading the love from one musical diva to another.

On Wednesday, the Latina songstress proved that a pair of gorgeous crystal-studded booties are the way to a girl's heart, as she gifted some lust-worthy footwear to fellow pop icon Britney Spears.

The "Piece of Me" singer immediately took to Instagram to share a photo of her new goodies: a pair of pink suede heels from J.Lo's Giuseppe Zanotti collection ($1,895, giuseppezanottidesign.com). With a delicate crystal ankle band and embellished heel, the statement-makers pictured in the post definitely fit Britney's glam aesthetic, and it's safe to say the mom of two is in love.

"Wow!! Look at these gorgeous heels!! Thank you so much @jlo!!!!" the 35-year-old captioned the photo, which also showcases a sweet message from her fellow Vegas headliner.

"Britney, you are killing it in Vegas! Enjoy! Love, Jennifer," the accompanying hand-written note from Lopez reads.

Here's to female powerhouses supporting one another, one pair of bedazzled shoes at a time!