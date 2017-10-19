Jennifer Lopez Ditches Her Bra in a Glam White Tracksuit

If there’s anyone in showbiz who is deserving of a break, it’s Ms. Jenny from the Block.

The multi-hyphenate and her former MLB pro beau Alex Rodriguez have been tirelessly supporting others in the wake of worldwide disaster.

In addition to donating money to both the victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Maria, last Saturday Lopez and Rodriguez hosted a benefit concert for those affected by the devastation in Puerto Rico, and on Tuesday the 48-year-old superstar performed at the annual Tidal X Brooklyn benefit concert.

After a high-octane, glitter and latex-filled week, Lopez seems to be ready for a well-deserved cooldown.

In N.Y.C. on Wednesday, J.Lo appeared to be doing just that. Jen stepped out in a white Olivia von Halle tracksuit with pink and black racing stripes ($1,495; net-a-porter.com) and white sneakers, her ensemble noticeably missing one often-crucial element: a bra.

Lopez kept it cas with her accessories as well, opting for oversize shades and large gold hoop earrings, her signature mane tied into a messy bun.

TheImageDirect.com

Athleisure looks good on you, J—although, to be fair, most things do.