Jennifer Lopez Just Proved the Super Long Hair Trend Will Rule 2018

Go ahead and cancel your pre-holiday trim. J.Lo might have just approved the lob, but she’s not quite ready to give up her signature lengthy locks forever. In fact, she’s giving us reason to believe that long hair—and all the versatile looks that go along with it—will definitely reign in 2018.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who regularly does Lopez’s hair, along with celebrities like Kim Kardashian West and Ariana Grande, posted a picture of the star wearing one of the most epic braids we’ve ever seen. We don’t have details on where Lopez was heading, so this very well could be a throwback, but it’s more likely that she utilized a set of extensions in order to achieve the look.

Her hair was slicked back into a "wet-looking" high ponytail and secured at the crown of her head. The lengths were braided in a 3-strand plait all the way down to the ends, while a thick section of hair was wrapped around the base to hide the hair tie. "Wet look braids and Baby Hairs are always a Yes!" wrote Appleton on Instagram.

We don't have the breakdown, but to get a similar look, you'll need length by your side already, or to clip in extensions to get the full J.Lo effect. Another key component is a product that fights frizz but also leaves your hair smooth and glossy, like L'Oreal Paris Advanced Haircare Smooth Intense Frizz Taming Serum ($6; target.com). Work it into your hair when it's damp before blow dying.

Brush your hair up into a high pony, leaving out a section that will hide the hair tie. Create a tight braid and use a tiny elastic to secure it at the end.