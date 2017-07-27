Jennifer Lopez's Birthday Message to A-Rod Will Make Your Heart Skip a Beat

J-Rod is real.

After the blowout that was Jennifer Lopez’s 48th birthday—celebrations started Saturday and have continued since—it’s now time for the focus to shift to the singer’s athlete beau, Alex Rodriguez, who turns 42 today.

Since the weekend the pair has enjoyed a variety of joint fêtes:

And J.Lo appeared to be really into their Leo love connection:

On Lopez's actual birthday (Monday, July 24), A-Rod took to Instagram to gush about his triple-threat sweetheart and called her “an amazing human being.” That’s high praise, Alex!

And for the former New York Yankee's actual birthday on Thursday (July 27), Lopez posted a dreamy photo to Instagram. “Happy Birthday to the man who makes my heart skip a beat every time he walks in the room," she wrote in the caption. "Wishing you the best year ever my love ... so excited for everything God has in store for you."

She included the sweet hashtags #thebestisyettocome, #itsyourday, #mimacho, #amormio ❤, #happybirthday, #LEO, and #13 as well.

DYING. By the way, guys, 13 was A-Rod’s jersey number back in his Yankee days—Jen knows her stuff.

Happy birthday, Alex! We’re sure J.Lo has more than a few fun surprises in store.