Jennifer Lopez's Birthday Message to A-Rod Will Make Your Heart Skip a Beat

X
Shop This Post
by: Isabel Jones
July 27, 2017 @ 12:30 PM

J-Rod is real.

After the blowout that was Jennifer Lopez’s 48th birthday—celebrations started Saturday and have continued since—it’s now time for the focus to shift to the singer’s athlete beau, Alex Rodriguez, who turns 42 today.

Since the weekend the pair has enjoyed a variety of joint fêtes:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BW7tNwBlM3g/?taken-by=jlo

In a crowded room but it's just the two of you... #birthdaylaughs #insidejokesallday #team #US

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BW7r3UrFbgb/?taken-by=jlo

https://www.instagram.com/p/BW4nG9EAiw-/?taken-by=arod

Happy Birthday to Us!!! #leos 🇩🇴🇵🇷 #305

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BW--b2NAl36/?taken-by=arod

Great weekend celebrating with our #families. #3generations (📷: Ana Carballosa/ @lacarba)

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

And J.Lo appeared to be really into their Leo love connection:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BW9KAFxFyM5/?taken-by=jlo

#stillmybirthday #leoseason

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

On Lopez's actual birthday (Monday, July 24), A-Rod took to Instagram to gush about his triple-threat sweetheart and called her “an amazing human being.” That’s high praise, Alex!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BW8VCEvA5GL/?taken-by=arod

And for the former New York Yankee's actual birthday on Thursday (July 27), Lopez posted a dreamy photo to Instagram. “Happy Birthday to the man who makes my heart skip a beat every time he walks in the room," she wrote in the caption. "Wishing you the best year ever my love ... so excited for everything God has in store for you."

She included the sweet hashtags #thebestisyettocome, #itsyourday, #mimacho, #amormio ❤, #happybirthday, #LEO, and #13 as well.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXCb_iYF7BY/?taken-by=jlo

DYING. By the way, guys, 13 was A-Rod’s jersey number back in his Yankee days—Jen knows her stuff.

RELATED: J.Lo’s Son Curls Up in A-Rod’s Lap for the Sweetest Family Photo Ever

Happy birthday, Alex! We’re sure J.Lo has more than a few fun surprises in store.

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top